PPP begins dialogue process to end political crisis in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: A committee consisting of senior leaders from the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has been established to facilitate a consensus within the ruling alliance regarding dialogue among all political parties in order to end the current stalemate.
The committee members include Senator Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani, Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar, and Adviser to the Prime Minister Qamar Zaman Kaira. The decision to form the committee was made during a PPP core committee meeting held last week, which emphasized that closing the door to dialogue is not a viable solution.
“اس وقت ملک مشکل حالات سے گزر رہا ہے، اور ان مشکلات میں سیاسی جماعتیں ہمیشہ مذاکرات کرتی ہیں، ہمارا مقصد ملک میں جاری تناؤ کو کسی بھی طرح کم کرنا ہے۔”
سابق وزیراعظم سید یوسف رضا گیلانی
1/2
Subsequently, a PPP delegation held talks with Jamhuri Watan Party (JWP) chief Shahzain Bugti to discuss the proposal for a joint position on the matter of dialogue among political parties, including the opposition. Both parties called for mutual consultations and negotiations among political parties to address the current constitutional and political crisis.
Following the meeting, former Prime Minister Gilani spoke to the media and emphasized that political tensions could only be resolved through political dialogue among leaders. He added that the PPP would continue to hold talks with other political leaders in the coming days to ease the political tensions.
Bugti welcomed the PPP's initiative and said that he would consult with other Baloch leaders in Quetta and reconvene a meeting in the next two days.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 14, 2023 (Friday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|292
|295
|Euro
|EUR
|312
|315
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|359
|362
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|78.5
|79.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76.4
|77.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|190
|192
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|761.94
|769.94
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|213
|215
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.57
|41.97
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.67
|42.07
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.5
|36.85
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.49
|3.6
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.25
|2.3
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|933.04
|942.04
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|64.96
|65.56
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|177.63
|179.63
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.26
|27.56
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|744.11
|752.12
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.6
|79.3
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|215
|217
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.32
|27.62
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|314.37
|316.87
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.33
|8.48
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 218,700 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs187,500.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs171,874 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 200,474.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 218,700
|PKR 2,715
|Karachi
|PKR 218,700
|PKR 2,715
|Islamabad
|PKR 218,700
|PKR 2,715
|Peshawar
|PKR 218,700
|PKR 2,715
|Quetta
|PKR 218,700
|PKR 2,715
|Sialkot
|PKR 218,700
|PKR 2,715
|Attock
|PKR 218,700
|PKR 2,715
|Gujranwala
|PKR 218,700
|PKR 2,715
|Jehlum
|PKR 218,700
|PKR 2,715
|Multan
|PKR 218,700
|PKR 2,715
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 218,700
|PKR 2,715
|Gujrat
|PKR 218,700
|PKR 2,715
|Nawabshah
|PKR 218,700
|PKR 2,715
|Chakwal
|PKR 218,700
|PKR 2,715
|Hyderabad
|PKR 218,700
|PKR 2,715
|Nowshehra
|PKR 218,700
|PKR 2,715
|Sargodha
|PKR 218,700
|PKR 2,715
|Faisalabad
|PKR 218,700
|PKR 2,715
|Mirpur
|PKR 218,700
|PKR 2,715
