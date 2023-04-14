PPP begins dialogue process to end political crisis in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: A committee consisting of senior leaders from the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has been established to facilitate a consensus within the ruling alliance regarding dialogue among all political parties in order to end the current stalemate.

The committee members include Senator Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani, Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar, and Adviser to the Prime Minister Qamar Zaman Kaira. The decision to form the committee was made during a PPP core committee meeting held last week, which emphasized that closing the door to dialogue is not a viable solution.

“اس وقت ملک مشکل حالات سے گزر رہا ہے، اور ان مشکلات میں سیاسی جماعتیں ہمیشہ مذاکرات کرتی ہیں، ہمارا مقصد ملک میں جاری تناؤ کو کسی بھی طرح کم کرنا ہے۔” سابق وزیراعظم سید یوسف رضا گیلانی@YusufRazaGilan1@QamarKairaPPP@naveedqamarmna 1/2 pic.twitter.com/VZtAtWH9cm — PPP (@MediaCellPPP) April 13, 2023

Subsequently, a PPP delegation held talks with Jamhuri Watan Party (JWP) chief Shahzain Bugti to discuss the proposal for a joint position on the matter of dialogue among political parties, including the opposition. Both parties called for mutual consultations and negotiations among political parties to address the current constitutional and political crisis.

Following the meeting, former Prime Minister Gilani spoke to the media and emphasized that political tensions could only be resolved through political dialogue among leaders. He added that the PPP would continue to hold talks with other political leaders in the coming days to ease the political tensions.

Bugti welcomed the PPP's initiative and said that he would consult with other Baloch leaders in Quetta and reconvene a meeting in the next two days.