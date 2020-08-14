China congratulates Pakistani nation on Independence Day
06:59 PM | 14 Aug, 2020
China congratulates Pakistani nation on Independence Day
ISLAMABAD/BEIJING – China has congratulated Pakistani nation on the 73rd Independence Day.

Chinese foreign ministry's spokesperson Zhao Lijian during news briefing in Beijing on Friday, also expressed the confidence that Pakistan will attain greater achievements in the national development.

Responding to a question, he said, the Chinese Government attaches high importance to supporting Pakistan in combating the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said China has provided Pakistan with seven badges of supplies including masks, protective gowns, testing reagents, ventilators, protective goggles, surgical gloves and thermometer guns.

