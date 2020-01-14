PM Imran chairs federal cabinet meeting to discuss 16-point agenda, political, economic situation

ISLAMABAD - Meeting of Federal Cabinet is underway with Prime Minister Imran Khan in the chair in Islamabad.

According to media reports, the meeting is reviewing overall political and economic situation of the country.

The federal cabinet will also discuss 16-point agenda during the meeting and also get an update on the implementation of previous cabinet decisions.

The cabinet will also be briefed on the performance of different departments.

The federal cabinet is also likely to approve decisions taken by the Economic Coordination Committee and give approval for the air service agreement between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

Defense Division's proposal for deputation of flag officer as director general Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMDA), and appointment of member production control MPC in Heavy Industries Taxila Board is also expected to be approved in today’s meeting.

The cabinet will also be presented with a report regarding the allocation of four per cent quota for the erstwhile Federally Administered Tribal area and Giglit Baltitistan.

The body will also approve the appointment of Pakistan State Oil’s managing director/chief executive officer.

The cabinet will also approve the appointment of a judge for a banking court in Lahore.