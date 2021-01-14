Bilawal, Zardari not invited to Joe Biden's inauguration
KARACHI – United States president-elect Joe Biden has not invited any Pakistani leaders including Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, a representative for the Democratic Party said Wednesday.
The members of the Congress along with family and the state delegations have been invited to the inauguration ceremony, sources.
Earlier, it was reported that PPP chairman and former Pakistan president were invited to the oath-taking ceremony.
Pakistan Embassy spokesperson said that Ambassador Asad Majeed has received an invitation for the inauguration ceremony.
No other leader including Prime Minister Imran Khan has invited to the ceremony, he added.
Pakistan People’s Party leaders also negate the invitation rumours. Senator Farhatullah Babar speaking to a British news corporation said that no such invitation has been received.
Joe Biden’s inauguration is scheduled for January 20 on the West Front of the United States Capitol Building in Washington DC.
