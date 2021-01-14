Bilawal, Zardari not invited to Joe Biden's inauguration
Web Desk
12:55 PM | 14 Jan, 2021
Bilawal, Zardari not invited to Joe Biden's inauguration
Share

KARACHI – United States president-elect Joe Biden has not invited any Pakistani leaders including Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, a representative for the Democratic Party said Wednesday.

The members of the Congress along with family and the state delegations have been invited to the inauguration ceremony, sources.

Earlier, it was reported that PPP chairman and former Pakistan president were invited to the oath-taking ceremony.

Pakistan Embassy spokesperson said that Ambassador Asad Majeed has received an invitation for the inauguration ceremony.

In a first, Trump impeached for second time 10:50 AM | 14 Jan, 2021

WASHINGTON – Donald Trump became the first president in United States history to be impeached twice as House of ...

No other leader including Prime Minister Imran Khan has invited to the ceremony, he added.

Pakistan People’s Party leaders also negate the invitation rumours. Senator Farhatullah Babar speaking to a British news corporation said that no such invitation has been received.

Joe Biden’s inauguration is scheduled for January 20 on the West Front of the United States Capitol Building in Washington DC.

Biden’s win as US president confirmed amid ... 05:35 PM | 7 Jan, 2021

WASHINGTON – The US Congress has just confirmed President-elect Joe Biden's Electoral College victory over ...

More From This Category
12 police cops sacked over temple demolition in ...
01:25 PM | 14 Jan, 2021
Moody’s announces stable outlook for Pakistan ...
12:21 PM | 14 Jan, 2021
IHC restricts Naeem Bukhari to work as PTV ...
11:39 AM | 14 Jan, 2021
Cynthia Ritchie, Rehman Malik legal tussle ends
11:22 AM | 14 Jan, 2021
Youngster shot, seriously injured while shooting ...
10:19 AM | 14 Jan, 2021
FIA summons Babar Azam 'on complaint of ...
12:00 AM | 14 Jan, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Hareem Shah makes acting debut in ‘Raz’ web series
08:32 PM | 13 Jan, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr