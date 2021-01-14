Prince Harry, Meghan Markle shower Kate Middleton with gifts on her 39th birthday

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have sent birthday presents for Duchess of Cambridge as reported by Us Weekly.

The sweet gesture by the Sussex pair genuinely moved Kate, as it seems to be a favourable move to mend their strained ties.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex sent Kate a "thoughtful" card and multiple presents for her birthday, which Kate celebrated on January 9. While the gifts were not clearly specified, Kate's delight was shared.

"It was a nice surprise. Kate wasn’t expecting anything from the couple.”

Amid the pandemic, Kate had an intimate birthday with her husband, Prince William, and their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, at their country home Anmer Hall, where the family has been staying during the UK's latest lockdown.

"They baked a huge caramel and vanilla cake with 39 candles, and she was gifted a bouquet from the kids and diamond and sapphire earrings from William, which she loves," a source told the portal.

Previously, Meghan and Harry had sent gifts to William-Kate when they stepped down from their senior royal family roles last year. Harry and Meghan also sent Christmas gifts to them.