Ogra denies recommending increase in Petrol price for this month
Share
ISLAMABAD – The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) said Thursday it has not recommended increasing the price of petroleum products by Rs11.95 per litre for the second half of January.
No such summary has been sent for approval, an Ogra statement clarified.
It comes after several local media outlets reported that the Ogra has suggested an increase in the fuel prices from January 16 2021.
Reports said that the authority "also recommended increasing the diesel price by Rs9.57 per litre."
Earlier on December 30, the government had decided to raise the petrol price by Rs2.31 per litre across Pakistan after rejecting an Ogra summary recommending an increase of Rs10.68 per litre for petrol, Rs8.37 per litre for diesel, Rs10.92 per litre for kerosene oil, and Rs14.87 per litre for light diesel oil.
Pakistan increases petrol price by Rs2.31/litre ... 06:29 PM | 31 Dec, 2020
ISLAMABAD – The federal government has approved an increase of Rs2.31 per litre in petrol prices for first half ...
- New Life Developers, DHA Lahore join hands for upcoming residential ...09:08 PM | 14 Jan, 2021
- COVID-19 – PIA suspends flight operation to China08:58 PM | 14 Jan, 2021
- TikTok star Alishba Anjum to make music video debut in Sarmad ...08:50 PM | 14 Jan, 2021
- Pakistan Air Force chief vows to boost cooperation with Turkey08:21 PM | 14 Jan, 2021
- UK pushes India to end all curbs in occupied Kashmir08:17 PM | 14 Jan, 2021
- Friends stars Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox team up for COVID-19 ...07:43 PM | 14 Jan, 2021
- Mira Sethi pens a heartfelt note on 34th birthday04:43 PM | 14 Jan, 2021
- Malala Yousafzai opens up about her New Year resolution02:51 PM | 14 Jan, 2021
- Stars who dated in the past11:38 PM | 5 Jan, 2021
- COVID-19 – How many vaccine doses Pakistan and neighbouring ...08:34 PM | 5 Jan, 2021
- 10 women celebs who lent their star power to UN06:50 PM | 5 Jan, 2021
- #2020InReview – Pakistan's initiatives in the year 202010:55 PM | 4 Jan, 2021