Dur-e-Fishan enjoys birthday celebrations with family

Web Desk 04:35 PM | 14 Jan, 2023
Source: Dur e Fishan (Instagram)

Congratulations are in order for the Pakistani showbiz fraternity's accomplished actress Dur-e-Fishan Saleem on her birthday.

The Bharas actor has cemented her position in the industry within a short span of time. This comes as no surprise given that the actress is drop-dead gorgeous and her strong onscreen presence proves that she is a force to be reckoned with. The 27-year-old has shown her fondness and passion in her drama serials and accumulated a huge fanbase of diehard fans. 

Turning to her Instagram handle, the Dur-e-fishan treated her fans on her birthday with endearing pictures that left netizens oozing love for the Pardes star. The actress is off to London for some time off after a hectic few months. She can be seen celebrating her day while cutting different cakes, blowing candles and beaming at the camera.

"No regret 27- no regret life. Just so grateful for the people around me -for the duas they make for me-for the little gestures

Prayers and duas-the only way to go about in life ????????.Xxx " she captioned it.

Her comments section was showered with several wishes from friends and colleagues.

On the work front, Saleem was praised for her performance in Juda Huway Kuch Is Tarhan and Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi. She was recently featured in Asim Azhar’s new music video “Dard” which has blown up on the internet.

Pakistani parliament shuts its doors on YouTubers, TikTokers

06:24 PM | 14 Jan, 2023

Daily Horoscope – January 14, 2023

08:14 AM | 14 Jan, 2023

