Dur-e-Fishan enjoys birthday celebrations with family

Congratulations are in order for the Pakistani showbiz fraternity's accomplished actress Dur-e-Fishan Saleem on her birthday.
The Bharas actor has cemented her position in the industry within a short span of time. This comes as no surprise given that the actress is drop-dead gorgeous and her strong onscreen presence proves that she is a force to be reckoned with. The 27-year-old has shown her fondness and passion in her drama serials and accumulated a huge fanbase of diehard fans.
Turning to her Instagram handle, the Dur-e-fishan treated her fans on her birthday with endearing pictures that left netizens oozing love for the Pardes star. The actress is off to London for some time off after a hectic few months. She can be seen celebrating her day while cutting different cakes, blowing candles and beaming at the camera.
"No regret 27- no regret life. Just so grateful for the people around me -for the duas they make for me-for the little gestures
Prayers and duas-the only way to go about in life ????????.Xxx " she captioned it.
Her comments section was showered with several wishes from friends and colleagues.
On the work front, Saleem was praised for her performance in Juda Huway Kuch Is Tarhan and Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi. She was recently featured in Asim Azhar’s new music video “Dard” which has blown up on the internet.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 14, 2022 (Saturday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|236.15
|238.65
|Euro
|EUR
|268.25
|270.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|303
|306
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|68.5
|69.1
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|66.2
|66.9
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|170.5
|171.75
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|607.88
|612.38
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|185
|186.35
|China Yuan
|CNY
|33.73
|33.98
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|33.26
|33.61
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|29.09
|29.44
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.8
|2.90
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.41
|2.46
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|747.98
|752.98
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|50.95
|51.40
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|145.95
|147.18
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|22.43
|22.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|593.68
|598.18
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|62.26
|62.76
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|171.42
|172.72
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|21.78
|22.08
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|246
|247.75
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|6.89
|6.99
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs185,300 on Saturday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs158,870. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs145,250 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 169,500.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 185,300
|PKR 2,080
|Karachi
|PKR 185,300
|PKR 2,080
|Islamabad
|PKR 185,300
|PKR 2,080
|Peshawar
|PKR 185,300
|PKR 2,080
|Quetta
|PKR 185,300
|PKR 2,080
|Sialkot
|PKR 185,300
|PKR 2,080
|Attock
|PKR 185,300
|PKR 2,080
|Gujranwala
|PKR 185,300
|PKR 2,080
|Jehlum
|PKR 185,300
|PKR 2,080
|Multan
|PKR 185,300
|PKR 2,080
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 185,300
|PKR 2,080
|Gujrat
|PKR 185,300
|PKR 2,080
|Nawabshah
|PKR 185,300
|PKR 2,080
|Chakwal
|PKR 185,300
|PKR 2,080
|Hyderabad
|PKR 185,300
|PKR 2,080
|Nowshehra
|PKR 185,300
|PKR 2,080
|Sargodha
|PKR 185,300
|PKR 2,080
|Faisalabad
|PKR 185,300
|PKR 2,080
|Mirpur
|PKR 185,300
|PKR 2,080
