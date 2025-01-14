Why is Indian captain Rohit Sharma coming to Pakistan ahead of Champions Trophy 2025?

LAHORE – ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 remains a hot topic with fans excited for action, and now there are reports of Indian skipper Rohit Sharma coming to Pakistan ahead of the tournament.

Reports by Indian media said Sharma is likely to visit neighboring country ahead for pre-tournament events, including a photoshoot of all captains and presser for the key event.

Fans in cricket-loving nation are excited as it would be first time in years that an Indian player visited arch-rival nation for an international event as tensions continue unabated between Islamabad and New Delhi. Indian Cricket has not yet shared details about Rohit’s expected visit to Pakistan.

The quadrennial cricket tournamentof top cricket body will spring into action from February 19 to March 9, with matches being played in Karachi, Lahore, and Rawalpindi, while games against India will be held in Dubai.

Champions Trophy will feature eight teams, divided into two groups. Group A consists of Pakistan, India, New Zealand, and Bangladesh, while Group B includes Afghanistan, South Africa, England, and Australia. The crucial game between Pakistan, and India is set for February 23, also in Dubai.

Two sides agreed to hybrid model for ICC events from 2024-2027, under which matches between Team Greena and Men in Blue will be held at neutral venues. For 2025 Men’s Champions Trophy hosted by Pakistan, India’s matches will be played at a neutral venue.

This model will also apply to the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 and the Men’s T20 World Cup 2026. Additionally, Pakistan has been awarded the hosting rights for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2028, with neutral venues also in place for that event.