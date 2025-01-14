Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Why is Indian captain Rohit Sharma coming to Pakistan ahead of Champions Trophy 2025?

Why Is Indian Captain Rohit Sharma Coming To Pakistan Ahead Of Champions Trophy 2025

LAHORE – ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 remains a hot topic with fans excited for action, and now there are reports of Indian skipper Rohit Sharma coming to Pakistan ahead of the tournament.

Reports by Indian media said Sharma is likely to visit neighboring country ahead for pre-tournament events, including a photoshoot of all captains and presser for the key event.

Fans in cricket-loving nation are excited as it would be first time in years that an Indian player visited arch-rival nation for an international event as tensions continue unabated between Islamabad and New Delhi. Indian Cricket has not yet shared details about Rohit’s expected visit to Pakistan.

The quadrennial cricket tournamentof top cricket body will spring into action from February 19 to March 9, with matches being played in Karachi, Lahore, and Rawalpindi, while games against India will be held in Dubai.

Champions Trophy will feature eight teams, divided into two groups. Group A consists of Pakistan, India, New Zealand, and Bangladesh, while Group B includes Afghanistan, South Africa, England, and Australia. The crucial game between Pakistan, and India is set for February 23, also in Dubai.

Two sides agreed to hybrid model for ICC events from 2024-2027, under which matches between Team Greena and Men in Blue will be held at neutral venues. For 2025 Men’s Champions Trophy hosted by Pakistan, India’s matches will be played at a neutral venue.

This model will also apply to the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 and the Men’s T20 World Cup 2026. Additionally, Pakistan has been awarded the hosting rights for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2028, with neutral venues also in place for that event.

Pakistan submit initial squad for ICC Champions Trophy

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Today Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – 14 January 2025
 
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278.95 280.4
Euro EUR 285.75 288.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 341.5 345
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.7 76.35
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.05 74.6
Australian Dollar AUD 171.75 174
Bahrain Dinar BHD 737.85 745.85
Canadian Dollar CAD 194.1 196.5
China Yuan CNY 37.97 38.37
Danish Krone DKK 38.08 38.48
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.47 35.82
Indian Rupee INR 3.19 3.28
Japanese Yen JPY 1.78 1.84
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 897.25 906.75
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.28 61.88
New Zealand Dollar NZD 152.73 154.73
Norwegian Krone NOK 23.97 24.27
Omani Riyal OMR 722.25 730.75
Qatari Riyal QAR 75.9 76.6
Singapore Dollar SGD 204 206
Swedish Korona SEK 24.76 25.06
Swiss Franc CHF 303.71 306.51
Thai Baht THB 7.93 8.08
   

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search