Pakistan reports another polio case in North Waziristan

01:52 PM | 14 Jul, 2022
Pakistan reports another polio case in North Waziristan
Source: File Photo
Share

PESHAWAR – Pakistan has reported the eleventh polio case of this year as the health authorities detected one more case in the country’s North Waziristan tribal district.

This time, a 21-month-old boy has been diagnosed with the polio disease in Mir Ali Union Council 7, reports said.  

According to preliminary investigations, the child has been paralysed in the right leg. Health authorities said that the total number of cases in Mir Ali has reached nine. 

They said that new cases surfaced due to parents’ refusal during vaccination drives. Earlier, the South Asian nation has made tremendous success against polio over the past few years.

The southern districts of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, namely North and South Waziristan, DI Khan, Bannu, Tank and Lakki Marwat, are at the highest risk of wild poliovirus, per reports.

Polio is a highly infectious and debilitating disease that is usually spread through contaminated water or food. Invading the nervous system, the disease can cause total paralysis within hours.

The contagious virus thrived in the borderlands between Pakistan and Afghanistan where militants attacked and even killed anti-polio teams.

Pakistan Army chief assures Bill Gates of ... 10:44 AM | 30 Apr, 2022

RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa appreciated the efforts being made by Co-Chair of the ...

More From This Category
Pakistan starts post-Hajj flight operations today ...
02:15 PM | 14 Jul, 2022
Miftah Ismail confirms revival of loan agreement ...
02:40 PM | 14 Jul, 2022
Karachi man boils wife in cauldron for refusing ...
01:17 PM | 14 Jul, 2022
Covid-19: Pakistan reports two deaths, 390 ...
11:49 AM | 14 Jul, 2022
Watch: Chakwal-based complainant in Imran Riaz ...
10:39 AM | 14 Jul, 2022
Pakistan likely to slash petrol price by Rs18 per ...
09:13 AM | 14 Jul, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Hadiqa Kiani, Sonu Nigam’s performance in Dubai concert leaves fans swooning
11:35 AM | 14 Jul, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr