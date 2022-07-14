Pakistan reports another polio case in North Waziristan
Share
PESHAWAR – Pakistan has reported the eleventh polio case of this year as the health authorities detected one more case in the country’s North Waziristan tribal district.
This time, a 21-month-old boy has been diagnosed with the polio disease in Mir Ali Union Council 7, reports said.
According to preliminary investigations, the child has been paralysed in the right leg. Health authorities said that the total number of cases in Mir Ali has reached nine.
They said that new cases surfaced due to parents’ refusal during vaccination drives. Earlier, the South Asian nation has made tremendous success against polio over the past few years.
The southern districts of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, namely North and South Waziristan, DI Khan, Bannu, Tank and Lakki Marwat, are at the highest risk of wild poliovirus, per reports.
Polio is a highly infectious and debilitating disease that is usually spread through contaminated water or food. Invading the nervous system, the disease can cause total paralysis within hours.
The contagious virus thrived in the borderlands between Pakistan and Afghanistan where militants attacked and even killed anti-polio teams.
Pakistan Army chief assures Bill Gates of ... 10:44 AM | 30 Apr, 2022
RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa appreciated the efforts being made by Co-Chair of the ...
- What is the right age of paddy nursery to transfer?03:14 PM | 2 Jul, 2022
- Cotton crop care during monsoon05:45 PM | 28 Jun, 2022
- Rooftop agriculture07:25 PM | 25 Jun, 2022
- Paddy directly from seed cultivation method05:56 AM | 22 Jun, 2022
- Bio-fertilizers | benefits and usage04:55 PM | 18 Jun, 2022
- realme 9 4G’s 108MP ultra-clear camera & first-ever HM6 sensor – ...04:12 PM | 14 Jul, 2022
- Miftah Ismail confirms revival of loan agreement with IMF02:40 PM | 14 Jul, 2022
- Pakistan starts post-Hajj flight operations today to bring back over ...02:15 PM | 14 Jul, 2022
- Pakistan reports another polio case in North Waziristan01:52 PM | 14 Jul, 2022
- Karachi man boils wife in cauldron for refusing to engage in 'illicit ...01:17 PM | 14 Jul, 2022
- Bollywood star Payal Rohatgi ties the knot with Indian wrestler09:31 PM | 13 Jul, 2022
- Mustafa Qureshi’s wife dies after long battle with cancer09:00 PM | 13 Jul, 2022
- Celebrities lament the havoc caused by rainfall in Karachi07:13 PM | 13 Jul, 2022
- Pakistan ranks second worst on gender inequality10:55 PM | 13 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani stars celebrate Eidul-Adha in style06:20 PM | 10 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani celebrities who are performing Hajj 202210:16 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Films releasing in Pakistan on Eidul Adha 202211:51 PM | 5 Jul, 2022