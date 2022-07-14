Watch: Chakwal-based complainant in Imran Riaz Khan’s case makes stunning revelations in latest interview  

10:39 AM | 14 Jul, 2022
CHAKWAL – A court disposed of a case against senior journalist and television anchor Imran Riaz Khan after the Chakwal-based plaintiff withdrew his application against him.

The complainant, named as Saqlain Safdar submitted an affidavit in the court to withdraw the case in which the defiant journalist was accused of serious allegations including abetment of mutiny and criticism of state institutions.

Earlier this month, Khan was arrested by the Attock police near Islamabad and later he was taken into custody by Chakwal police after he was released by a local court.

On July 9, the critic of incumbent coalition government got bail from the Lahore High Court after he was shifted to the Punjab’s capital city from Chakwal.

In latest development, an FIR registered against Imran Riaz Khan in Chakwal has been disposed of by the court.

The plaintiff in an interview with a journalist made startling revelations, stating that he was enmeshed in the matter. However, he did not expose the name of any person, who had pressurised him to file the FIR.

“I got to know that my name was used in FIR against Imran Riaz Khan a day after it was registered by Chakwal city police station,” Saqlain Safdar said.

“I still unaware of Imran Riaz Khan’s speech which was used as evidence for registration of FIR,” he said while expressing regret on framing the senior journalist in the case.

“I just received a message on mobile phone that an FIR has been registered with my name against Khan.”

Talking about the other cases registered against Imran Riaz Khan, Safdar said that the complainants should withdraw them if they had guilty consciences about it.

Meanwhile, Imran Riaz Khan has forgiven the fake complainant, saying he will take any legal action against him. 

