U Bank enters into strategic partnership with TPL Corp  

KARACHI - President & CEO of U Microfinance Bank Limited (U Bank) Mr Kabeer Naqvi and Mr Ali Jameel, CEO, TPL Corp Limited, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) of a strategic partnership to promote synergic partnership between the two organizations.

This strategic partnership will create a platform for strengthening the capability of organizations to provide a comprehensive range of tailor-made solutions for the U Bank’s customer base.

Speaking at the occasion, Mr Kabeer Naqvi, President & CEO, U Bank said, “We are pleased to partner with TPL to facilitate U Bank to expand the outreach and combine our strengths to create innovative products for our last mile customers. This alliance will contribute towards digitalization and customer care, offering an eco-system of products and solutions to U Bank clients".

"This coalition aims to explore new avenues of business to generate more benefits and accelerate business growth. He further added this partnership will go a long way in providing innovative solutions to the consumer segments that seek quality financial security for themselves and their close ones,” he added.

The synergy will pave the way toward promoting financial inclusion in the country.

Ali Jameel, CEO, TPL Corp Limited, commented, “This partnership demonstrates our commitment to constantly innovate and provide seamless access to insurance products in Pakistan. We at TPL strive to lead in InsurTech and cater to Pakistan’s Life, Health, and General insurance needs by offering cutting-edge Insurance solutions.”

The ceremony was held at TPL Corp Head Office and was witnessed by the senior management of both institutions including Saad Nissar, CEO, TPL Life, Muhammad Aminuddin, CEO, TPL Insurance, Ali Zaidi, Chief Operating Officer, TPL Insurance, Kazim Hasan, Deputy Managing Director, TPL Life, Humayoon Asghar, Chief Strategy & Retail Officer, TPL Life, Ms Mariam Pervaiz, Chief Commercial Officer & Chief of Staff, U Bank, Farooq Kamran, Chief Corporate & Investment Banking, U Bank, and Mohsin Aslam, Head Budgeting Planning & Corporate Finance, U Bank.