Islamabad weather update: Rain, thunderstorm to lash twin cities today

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast rain and thunderstorm in twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi on Sunday.

According to the Met Office, rain-windstorm is expected is expected in Islamabad and surrounding today.

Islamabad Temperature Today

At noon, the mercury reaches around 30°C, humidity remains over 60 percent.

Islamabad Air Quality

The federal capital’s air quality was recorded at 65, which is moderate for human beings. The air quality is generally acceptable for most individuals.

Monsoon currents from the Arabian Sea are moving into the upper and central regions of the country, alongside a westerly wave trough affecting the northern areas.

On Sunday, most of the upper regions will experience hot and dry conditions, while the southern parts will be hot and humid.

Rain, windstorms, and thunderstorms are anticipated in northeast and eastern Punjab, northeast Balochistan, upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan.