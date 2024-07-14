Islamabad weather update: Rain, thunderstorm to lash twin cities today

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast rain and thunderstorm in twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi on Sunday.
According to the Met Office, rain-windstorm is expected is expected in Islamabad and surrounding today.
At noon, the mercury reaches around 30°C, humidity remains over 60 percent.
Islamabad Air Quality
The federal capital’s air quality was recorded at 65, which is moderate for human beings. The air quality is generally acceptable for most individuals.
Monsoon currents from the Arabian Sea are moving into the upper and central regions of the country, alongside a westerly wave trough affecting the northern areas.
On Sunday, most of the upper regions will experience hot and dry conditions, while the southern parts will be hot and humid.
Rain, windstorms, and thunderstorms are anticipated in northeast and eastern Punjab, northeast Balochistan, upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 14, 2024 (Sunday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 279.8 for buying and 280.75 for selling. Euro's buying rate moves up to 301.25 and selling rate is 303.15.
British Pound rate is 355.15 for buying, and 358.65 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 76.5 and Saudi Riyal lowered to 73.65.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.8
|280.75
|Euro
|EUR
|301.25
|303.15
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|355.15
|358.65
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.5
|77.25
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.65
|74.37
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.55
|186.35
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741
|749
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203.75
|205.75
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.35
|38.75
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.05
|40.45
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.7
|36.05
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.25
|917.35
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.95
|59.75
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.24
|171.24
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|204
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.5
|26.8
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.15
|311.65
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.5
|7.65
