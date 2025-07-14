Stage artist Ghazal Raja banned for six months over vulgar performance

LAHORE – The Punjab Council of the Arts has officially imposed a six-month ban on female stage artist Ghazal Raja for her vulgar and indecent language and performance during stage shows.

The ban, effective immediately, prohibits her from participating in any public entertainment or theatrical activities across the province.

According to the official notification issued on July 14, 2025, the action was taken following the approval of competent authority. The Council cited serious violations of institutional and government regulations by the artist.

Reports said Ghazal Raja was banned due to her use of vulgar, immoral, and indecent language and performances during stage shows.

Authorities stated that her conduct had a negative social impact and was deemed inappropriate for public audiences.

The notice directs all relevant authorities to ensure strict compliance with the ban. Any violation will be dealt with in accordance with prevailing laws and regulations.

The notification has been circulated to all divisional and deputy directors of the Punjab Council of the Arts, as well as senior government officials and commissioners.