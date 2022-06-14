US wants engagement with Pakistan, says ambassador Blome

ISLAMABAD – New American ambassador Donald Blome, who arrived in Islamabad last month, said on Monday his country was keen to resume two-way communication with Pakistani government and society.

The bond between the two countries, which was already strained by the recent war in Afghanistan, suffered a significant blow after former prime minister Imran Khan accused President Joe Biden’s administration of conspiring to bring down his government before being ousted from power in a no-confidence vote in April.

The allegation, which was previously denied by various US officials, was also negated by the new American envoy who said Washington was “very clear” in its response to that.

“I think the best thing we can do going forward is to keep engaging across all levels of Pakistani society, as we have for the past 75 years,” he told Dawn newspaper.

Ambassador Blome reiterated the rejection of Mr Khan’s ‘regime change’ allegation and said Washington was “very clear” about that.

In this two-way communication, he said, he will “listen to and understand” what’s happening here and “convey that understanding” to Washington and at the same time share US “views and positions as clearly and as transparently as possible” with audiences here.

Beyond polarisation in the domestic politics on US ties, the new government in Islamabad has always been open to revitalising bilateral relations.

The first opportunity that came in its way in the shape of Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s invitation for Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari for attending a food security conference at the United Nations was clinched.

Bilawal and Mr Blinken also met on the sidelines of the conference in New York on May 18, which was the first highest level face-to-face contact between the two sides in months.

Ambassador Blome disclosed that “a number of follow-ups” were being planned on the basis of the agenda set by the two foreign ministers at their meeting.

The ambassador recalled the “partnership” between the two countries against the global Covid-19 pandemic as a good example of cooperation on health.

US had donated more than 61 million Covid vaccine doses, $69m in financial support, and an additional $9m in in-kind assistance to support Pakistan’s fight against the pandemic.

Much like the emphasis on investment and trade during the foreign ministers’ meeting, Ambassador Blome too said that he was “committed to promoting further development of our bilateral trade and investment”.

He further identified health, climate, and education as other areas where cooperation could be expanded.

Blome said US was seeking “a strong partnership with Pakistan on counterterrorism” and expects from Islamabad “sustained” and indiscriminate action against all militant and terrorist groups.

The ambassador was specifically asked to clarify if US pursuit for strengthening counterterrorism cooperation with Pakistan included negotiations over drone basing access closer to Afghanistan, but he avoided a direct reply.

On Afghanistan, the envoy said, US would work with Pakistan to “press the Taliban to prevent terrorist groups from using Afghanistan as a base for external operations and to meet the international community’s expectations — including pressing the Taliban to adhere to their counterterrorism commitments, form an inclusive government, and protect the rights of women and girls”.