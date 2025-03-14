Major Karachi road closed for traffic till March 17 [Check Alternate Routes]

KARACHI – The Jam Sadiq Bridge, which connects the Korangi Industrial Area to the Karachi city, has been closed for all types of traffic.

Traffic Police spokesperson said the bridge in Karachi will remain closed for traffic from today, March 14, until March 17, between 7:00 AM and 2:00 PM.

The purpose of this decision is to complete the ongoing construction work on the bridge, which will suspend traffic flow during this period.

Police stated that traffic heading from Akhtar Colony to the Korangi Industrial Area will be diverted via Korangi Causeway and SM Muneer Road toward Brookes Chowrangi.

Similarly, traffic coming from the Korangi Industrial Area towards Mahmoodabad will be redirected from Brookes Chowrangi to Surgeon Faiz Muhammad Khan Road.

The Traffic Police have requested citizens to use alternative routes during this time to avoid any inconvenience.

Additionally, extra measures will be taken by the Traffic Police to provide comprehensive guidance to citizens.