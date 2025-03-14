Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Lahore man assaulted by guards for not giving way to foreign guests’ vehicles on Canal Road

LAHORE – A citizen was attacked by private security guards for not giving way to a motorcade of foreign guests on Lahore’s Canal Road near Beijing Underpass, sparking massive criticism against “Dala culture”.

Videos circulating on social media show security guards getting off the high-end vehicles and beating the man, identified as Imran.

The citizens displayed some courage and managed to hold one of the guards before being hit with a rifle butt.

The remaining guards tried to escape the scene. However, the victim blocked their path with his car, preventing them from fleeing.

Imran said the guards stopped him near Beijing Underpass and opened a fire at his car, adding that another guard was about to fire the second shot at him but public intervened and started recording the incident.

After the videos went viral, police have arrested four security guards and seized their weapons as well as vehicles.

In line with the orders of the DIG Operations Faisal Kamran, a case has been registered against the suspects at Mughalpura police station.

In his complaint, Imran said the private guards first opened fire at his vehicle and later assaulted him on the road.

The DIG Operations said such “Dala Culture” will not be allowed.

Picture of Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent

Malaysian Ringgits to Pak rupees rate today on March 14, 2025
