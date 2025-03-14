‘Power Ka Nasha’ – Alleged govt officer spotted abusing, kicking car in viral road rage video

ISLAMABAD – A man, who appears to be a government officer, was filmed misbehaving with a commuter on a road in Islamabad over a minor issue.

The video shows the man getting off a white Land Cruiser and kicking another vehicle while abusing the driver.

The incident caused a traffic jam on the road when another commuter filmed it and shared it on social media.

The man, who is making the video, can be heard stating that the abuser is a government official as there is a green plate affixed on his vehicle.

He says the victim has apologised to the Land Cruiser owner but he continues to misbehave him despite being stopped by people and his family members.

He said, “It is called ‘power ka nasha that he is assaulting a commuter on a road publicly”.

It is yet to surface whether the police have taken any action against the suspect.