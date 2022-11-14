T20 World Cup 2022: Pakistan’s Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi make it to ICC's Team of the Tournament
Web Desk
09:44 AM | 14 Nov, 2022
T20 World Cup 2022: Pakistan’s Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi make it to ICC's Team of the Tournament
Source: shadab0800/ishaheenafridi10 (Instagram)
Share

MELBOURNE – Two Pakistani players, Shadab Khan and Shaheen Afridi make it to the Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 team of the tournament named by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday.

The top cricket authority announced the most valuable team of the tournament, a day after England beat Pakistan in a thrilling final to clinch the World Cup victory.

The list announced by ICC includes four England players, two Pakistani players two from India, with one player from South Africa, Zimbabwe, and New Zealand.

The team of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 includes the following players:

Alex Hales (England) – 212 runs at 42.40

Jos Buttler (c/wk) (England) – 225 runs at 45.00 and nine dismissals

Virat Kohli (India) – 296 runs at 98.66

Suryakumar Yadav (India) – 239 runs at 59.75

Glenn Phillips (New Zealand) – 201 runs at 40.20

Sikandar Raza (Zimbabwe) – 219 runs at 27.37 and 10 wickets at 15.60

Shadab Khan (Pakistan) – 98 runs at 24.50 and 11 wickets at 15.00

Sam Curran (England) – 13 wickets at 11.38

Anrich Nortje (South Africa) – 11 wickets at 8.54

Shaheen Afridi (Pakistan) 11 wickets

Mark Wood (England)

Hardik Pandya (India) (12th player)

