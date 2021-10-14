Security forces kill wanted terrorist in North Waziristan operation

10:52 PM | 14 Oct, 2021
Security forces kill wanted terrorist in North Waziristan operation
Share

RAWALPINDI – Security forces killed a wanted terrorist Arif Ullah alias Dadullah during an intelligence based operation in an area of North Waziristan, said ISPR in a statement on Wednesday.

The IBO was carried out on the reported presence of terrorists in the Mirali area. The wanted terrorist got killed during an exchange of fire, it added.

On Monday, a terrorist was also killed during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) by Pakistani forces in the Mirali district.

A statement issued by ISPR cited the operation was conducted in a hideout on confirmed intelligence of the presence of terrorists.

“On confirm intelligence of presence of terrorists in Mirali, North Waziristan, troops conducted IBO on the terrorist hideout,” it said.

It further added that weapons and ammunition were recovered during the IBO while the forces later cleared the area.

Earlier on Saturday, at least four terrorists were killed by Frontier Corps (FC) near Balochistan's Awaran district.

10 terrorists killed in Awaran operation: ISPR 09:30 PM | 22 Dec, 2020

KARACHI – Security forces have conducted an intelligence-based operation on terrorist hideout in Gwargo, Awaran, ...

More From This Category
‘Biggest’ event of Pakistan’s history ...
11:23 PM | 14 Oct, 2021
US offers $1 million reward for arrest of ...
10:15 PM | 14 Oct, 2021
‘Delusional and irresponsible’ – Pakistan ...
07:53 PM | 14 Oct, 2021
PM Imran vows to settle technical issues in DG ...
07:14 PM | 14 Oct, 2021
Pakistan introduces new social media rules to ...
06:23 PM | 14 Oct, 2021
PIA suspends flights to Kabul over Taliban’s ...
05:45 PM | 14 Oct, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Shah Rukh Khan's son to stay in jail till Oct 20 as Mumbai court reserves verdict
11:15 PM | 14 Oct, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr