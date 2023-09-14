'Alien' corpses unveiled at Mexico’s Congress

While dozens of evidence of extraterrestrial life turned out to be dud over past many decades, the recent development about alien life is coming from Mexico where the country’s Congress have been shown the suspected remains of ‘non-human’ mummies.

Mexican TV presenter, and self-proclaimed ufologist Jaime Maussan came up with two fossilized bodies of what the 70-year-old claimed were non-human corpses, and he further claimed having DNA testing of the bodies was not of Earth, garnering global attention.

The cartoon-like alien corpses were said to be retrieved from Cusco, Peru, and were shown in glass boxes in Mexico City, as lawmakers got testimony from researchers. Jaime Maussan claimed that these corpses are around 1,000 years old, as team at the National Autonomous University of Mexico did carbon testing on the bodies.

As the startling claims by the Mexican TV presenter fascinate the world, it also triggered a debate on Aliens' existence as claims by the self-claimed ‘ufologist’ have not been proven and the man has previously been linked with claims of discoveries that have later been deflated.

Mexico #UAP / #UFO Hearing Alien Bodies:

- Recovered in Peru in a diatom mine

- Found in 2017 between Palpa & Nazca

- Not part of our terrestrial evolution

- Carbon dated at approx 1000 years old

- Not mummies, bodies are intact

- Thoroughly researched ???? #ufoX #uapX #ufotwitter pic.twitter.com/R9y9tLEbIu — Chris (@ChrisCYVR) September 13, 2023

Showing the US, and Mexican senators these alleged mummified aliens, the ufologist said: “These specimen are not part of our terrestrial evolution... These aren’t beings that were found after a UFO wreckage. They were found in diatom (algae) mines, and were later fossilized.”

He said by comparing to other DNA samples, it was found that over 30pc of the specimens’ DNA was ‘unknown’ while scans of the specimens were also shown during the hearing, and one of the bodies is having eggs like things inside it, while they have implants made of very rare metals, such as Osmium.