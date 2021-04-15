OGRA proposes Rs 2 cut in petrol price from April 16

ISLAMABAD – The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) Thursday suggested a decrease in the price of petroleum products for the next 15 days of April.

The summary sent to the Petroleum Division stated that prices of both petrol and diesel are recommended to be decreased by Rs2 per litre however there’s no information about the change in the price of kerosene oil and light diesel.

The regulatory body in its summary also proposed to maintain the petroleum levy for the next two weeks. After the reduction, the new price of petrol will be Rs 108.35 per litre, whereas the price of diesel will be dropped to Rs 111.08 per litre.

The new prices will be announced today after the approval of Prime Minister Imran Khan.