Man arrested for rape bid on Chinese woman in Islamabad
Web Desk
11:31 AM | 15 Apr, 2021
Man arrested for rape bid on Chinese woman in Islamabad
Share

ISLAMABAD – The law enforcers have detained a man on charge for attempting to rape a Chinese woman at her house in F-10 in the federal capital.

The Margallah police lodged the case on the complaint of a Chinese national.

According to the investigation officer, the suspect worked as a labourer in the F-8 area of Islamabad. The officer further added that interrogation is underway. 

On Wednesday, a university in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa capital sacked a teacher for harassing a student two years after the allegations were made. 

Peshawar university fires teacher for harassing ... 11:09 PM | 14 Apr, 2021

PESHAWAR – A university in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa capital dismissed a teacher for harassing a student two years after ...

Lecturer Amir, who was associated with the political sciences department of Islamia College University was accused of harassment by a student in 2019.

Earlier in 2020, the federal cabinet approved the Anti-Rape (investigation and trial) Ordinance and Pakistan Penal Code (Amendment) Ordinance 2020 which impose stern punishments for sexual assaulters such as chemical castration and the death penalty.

Pakistan approves anti-rape ordinance with ... 10:14 AM | 25 Nov, 2020

ISLAMABAD – The federal cabinet on Tuesday approved the anti-rape ordinance for rapists and sex offenders which ...

More From This Category
Free ration for Mansehra’s coronavirus ...
12:50 PM | 15 Apr, 2021
Mohammad Rizwan named among Wisden Five ...
12:09 PM | 15 Apr, 2021
PM Imran launches Rehmatul-Lil-Alameen ...
11:47 AM | 15 Apr, 2021
OGRA proposes Rs 2 cut in petrol price from April ...
11:04 AM | 15 Apr, 2021
Pakistan Army Chief inaugurates 100-bed hospital, ...
10:39 AM | 15 Apr, 2021
Pakistan records highest surge in nine months ...
10:08 AM | 15 Apr, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira takes kickboxing tips from boyfriend, video goes viral
10:00 PM | 14 Apr, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr