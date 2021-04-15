Man arrested for rape bid on Chinese woman in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD – The law enforcers have detained a man on charge for attempting to rape a Chinese woman at her house in F-10 in the federal capital.

The Margallah police lodged the case on the complaint of a Chinese national.

According to the investigation officer, the suspect worked as a labourer in the F-8 area of Islamabad. The officer further added that interrogation is underway.

On Wednesday, a university in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa capital sacked a teacher for harassing a student two years after the allegations were made.

Lecturer Amir, who was associated with the political sciences department of Islamia College University was accused of harassment by a student in 2019.

Earlier in 2020, the federal cabinet approved the Anti-Rape (investigation and trial) Ordinance and Pakistan Penal Code (Amendment) Ordinance 2020 which impose stern punishments for sexual assaulters such as chemical castration and the death penalty.