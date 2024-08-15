Natalie A Baker appointed deputy chief of mission at US embassy in Pakistan

In a significant development within the United States' diplomatic presence in Pakistan, Natalie A Baker has taken on the role of Deputy Chief of Mission at the US Embassy in Islamabad.
Baker brings with her a wealth of experience, having previously served as the Director of the Office of North African Affairs within the US Department of State's Bureau of Near Eastern Affairs. She holds a bachelor's degree from Princeton University and a master's degree in public policy from Harvard University. In 2017, she was recognized as a Distinguished Graduate of the National War College at the National Defence University of the US.
Her extensive diplomatic career includes a range of key positions, most recently as the Deputy Chief of Mission at the US Embassy in Doha, Qatar. Baker’s prior assignments also include roles such as Special Assistant in the Bureau of Near Eastern Affairs, Consular Officer in Islamabad, and Cultural Officer in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan.
From 2009 to 2011, Baker served as the Political and Economic Counsellor in Libya, during a critical period when the US-Libya bilateral relationship was being restored after nearly three decades of strained ties. She remained in Libya until the outbreak of the Libyan Revolution, which necessitated the evacuation of the US Embassy in February 2011.
In addition to her current role, Baker has served as the Deputy Chief and Chargé d’Affaires of the US Mission to Libya, Deputy Director of the Iran Regional Presence Office at the US Consulate in Dubai, and Economic Counsellor at the US Embassy in Kuwait, where she collaborated with the Department of Defence to support the withdrawal of US forces from Iraq.
Baker’s appointment in Islamabad marks a continuation of her distinguished service in advancing US diplomatic interests in complex and challenging environments.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham and Riyal on August 15, 2024 in open market.
On Thursday, US dollar was being quoted at 279.3 for buying and 280.6 for selling. Euro’s buying rate moved down to 303.7 and selling rate was 305.9.
British Pound rate stayed at 355.5 for buying, and 357.5 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.8 and Saudi Riyal hovered around 73.85.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.3
|280.6
|Euro
|EUR
|303.7
|305.9
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|355.55
|357.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.8
|76.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.85
|74.6
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183.9
|187.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|738
|744.62
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202.65
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.29
|38.7
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.15
|40.55
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.65
|36
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|906.65
|911.8
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.75
|59.55
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.15
|171.15
|Norwegian Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.45
|729.82
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|206.3
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.5
|26.75
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|319.35
|325.35
|Thai Baht
|THB
|7.55
|7.7
