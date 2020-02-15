PM Imran reaches Lahore on a day-long visit today
Web Desk
09:47 AM | 15 Feb, 2020
PM Imran reaches Lahore on a day-long visit today
LAHORE - Prime Minister Imran Khan will reach Lahore on a day-long visit today (Saturday).

According to media reports, the premier will hold meetings with Chief Minister Punjab and Governor Punjab.

He is also expected to participate in various high level meetings during his vist.

PM Imran will attend Sehat Insaf card ceremony at the Governor House as a chief guest, where he will distribute Sehat cards among deserving people.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will also preside over different meetings at the chief minister secretariat.

