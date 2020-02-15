PM Imran reaches Lahore on a day-long visit today
09:47 AM | 15 Feb, 2020
Share
LAHORE - Prime Minister Imran Khan will reach Lahore on a day-long visit today (Saturday).
According to media reports, the premier will hold meetings with Chief Minister Punjab and Governor Punjab.
He is also expected to participate in various high level meetings during his vist.
PM Imran will attend Sehat Insaf card ceremony at the Governor House as a chief guest, where he will distribute Sehat cards among deserving people.
Prime Minister Imran Khan will also preside over different meetings at the chief minister secretariat.
- 128 teams formed to control locust attack on crops, says Food Minister12:13 PM | 15 Feb, 2020
- At least 15 children died after massive blaze erupts in Haiti ...11:38 AM | 15 Feb, 2020
- UN Secretary-General to arrive in Pakistan tomorrow10:50 AM | 15 Feb, 2020
-
-
10 restaurants in Lahore for a romantic date on V-day
12:08 PM | 13 Feb, 2020
- Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are reportedly expecting their first ...10:26 AM | 13 Feb, 2020
- Spiritual musical evening to promote the message of peace, love and ...07:39 PM | 12 Feb, 2020
- Dwayne Johnson's daughter Simone begins WWE training02:06 PM | 12 Feb, 2020
- Top 10 most searched people of 2019 in Pakistan06:52 PM | 12 Feb, 2020
- Top five impressive benefits of Orange juice07:14 PM | 6 Feb, 2020
- 8 Reasons to buy HONOR 8 Series04:49 PM | 23 Oct, 2019
- Meet members of Pakistan’s first-ever National Youth Council05:05 PM | 1 Jul, 2019