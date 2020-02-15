UN Secretary-General to arrive in Pakistan tomorrow
ISLAMABAD - The United Nations Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres is arriving in Islamabad tomorrow (Sunday) to attend International Conference on Afghan refugees.
During his four day stay, the UN Secretary-General will call on the President and the Prime Minister. He will also hold a meeting with Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi. During these meetings, Pakistan's perspective on all aspects of Jammu and Kashmir dispute will be shared with the UN Secretary-General.
The Secretary-General’s other engagements include interactions with parliamentarians, media and the youth. He will deliver special talks on themes of sustainable development, climate change and peacekeeping, the Radio Pakistan reported.
The Secretary-General will pay a visit to Lahore. He will also travel to Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib.
