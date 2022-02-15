Saba Qamar sets internet on fire with new bold photoshoot
Lollywood diva Saba Qamar has left her admirers awestruck as she flaunted an aesthetic flamboyance in her sizzling fashion photoshoot.
With killer looks and a charming persona, the 37-year-old makes stunning wardrobe choices that are loved by her massive fan following.
Leaving the temperature soaring, the Baaghi star's star photoshoot has become the talk of the town over stellar wardrobe choices and her unmatchable charm.
The stunning portraits were shot by the talented photographer Shahbaz Shazi while the Cheekh actor's makeup was done by Shazia Rashid.
Oozing panache and style, the Lahore Se Aagey star was the picture-perfect depiction of a queen in a black dress.
On the work front, Saba Qamar will be returning to the small screen with an upcoming project Tumhare Husn Ke Naam.
