LHC not to grant Imran Khan protective bail until personal appearance in ECP protest case

Hearing adjourned till 08:15pm
LAHORE – The Lahore High Court has refused to grant protective bail to PTI Chairman Imran Khan in a case pertaining to protest outside the Elections Commission of Pakistan (ECP) until he appears before the court as hearing in the case adjourned for later today (Wednesday).
LHC Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh is hearing the plea filed by the former prime minister seeking protective bail after an anti-terrorism court in the federal capital cancelled his interim bail in the same case for not appearing before the judge.
During the hearing, Justice Sheikh said it was the basic requirement that the petitioner would appear before the court to get bail. He remarked bring the PTI chief on ambulance if needed.
Imran Khan and other PTI leaders were booked in the case last year in October after violent protests were staged outside the ECP following the disqualification of the former premier in the Toshakhana case for submitting the false affidavit regarding his assets.
At the onset of the hearing, Khan’s legal counsel told Justice Sheikh that it was difficult for the PTI chief to walk as he was recovering from the bullet wounds, adding that his medical reports had also been submitted.
Khan’s counsel then requested the court to grant him protective bail on medical grounds.
To this, the LHC judge said that the appearance of the suspect was necessary even in the case of a protective bail.
When Khan’s lawyer said there were also security concerns, Justice Sheikh remarked that he could ask the IGP Punjab to ensure his security.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee, which has been recovering after a major fall to a record low, continued its upward momentum on Wednesday against the dollar, appreciating nearly 0.85 percent in the inter-bank market.
During intra-day trading, the local currency hovered at 265.09 against the greenback, appreciating 0.85 percent in the inter-bank market.
Meanwhile, in the open market, the rupee was being traded at 266.4 against the dollar.
Experts attributed the rupee's continued recovery to several factors, including the ongoing virtual talks and imposition of taxes which reportedly boosted confidence among investors.
Earlier, the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan removed the cap on the greenback to end ‘artificial’ demand in the market, and the hot currency gained momentum in recent times.
KARACHI – Gold continued its losing streak in the domestic market on Wednesday as the Pakistan Rupee continued upward trend against the US dollar in the inter-bank market.
According to the All Pakistan jewellers Association, the per tola price of 24-Karat gold decreased by Rs3,700 per tola to settle at Rs192,200.
Similarly, the price for 10 grams of the yellow metal reached Rs164,780 after its value dropped by Rs3,173.
In the international market, the gold price decreased by $18 to reach $1,837 per ounce
The per tola prices of silver in the country also dropped by Rs30 to reach Rs2,100.
