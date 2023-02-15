Search

Pakistan

LHC not to grant Imran Khan protective bail until personal appearance in ECP protest case

Hearing adjourned till 08:15pm

08:19 PM | 15 Feb, 2023
LHC not to grant Imran Khan protective bail until personal appearance in ECP protest case
Source: social media

LAHORE – The Lahore High Court has refused to grant protective bail to PTI Chairman Imran Khan in a case pertaining to protest outside the Elections Commission of Pakistan (ECP) until he appears before the court as hearing in the case adjourned for later today (Wednesday).

LHC Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh is hearing the plea filed by the former prime minister seeking protective bail after an anti-terrorism court in the federal capital cancelled his interim bail in the same case for not appearing before the judge.

During the hearing, Justice Sheikh said it was the basic requirement that the petitioner would appear before the court to get bail. He remarked bring the PTI chief on ambulance if needed.

Imran Khan and other PTI leaders were booked in the case last year in October after violent protests were staged outside the ECP following the disqualification of  the former premier in the Toshakhana case for submitting the false affidavit regarding his assets.

At the onset of the hearing, Khan’s legal counsel told Justice Sheikh that it was difficult for the PTI chief to walk as he was recovering from the bullet wounds, adding that his medical reports had also been submitted.

Khan’s counsel then requested the court to grant him protective bail on medical grounds.

To this, the LHC judge said that the appearance of the suspect was necessary even in the case of a protective bail.

When Khan’s lawyer said there were also security concerns, Justice Sheikh remarked that he could ask the IGP Punjab to ensure his security.

More to follow…

