Rescue, relief operations continue in snow-rain hit areas
MUZAFFARABAD - Pakistan Army with the assistance of civil administration is engaged in the ongoing rescue and relief operation in glacier and landslide affected areas of Neelum Valley in Azad Kashmir.
According to media reports, food items, medicine, blankets and tents along with ration are being provided to the affected people through helicopter sorties.
Search to recover 12 missing people at Surgan Valley is also underway.
So far, 62 people have died while 60 injured have been admitted in different hospitals. People are also being rescued to safer places. Three helicopters have been engaged in relief activities.
Prime Minister AJK Raja Farooq Haider Khan has directed State Disaster Management Authority and other relevant departments to step up their efforts to shift them to safe areas and temporary shelters built for the weather affected people.
