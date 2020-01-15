Rescue, relief operations continue in snow-rain hit areas
Web Desk
12:48 PM | 15 Jan, 2020
Rescue, relief operations continue in snow-rain hit areas
Share

MUZAFFARABAD - Pakistan Army with the assistance of civil administration is engaged in the ongoing rescue and relief operation in glacier and landslide affected areas of Neelum Valley in Azad Kashmir.

According to media reports, food items, medicine, blankets and tents along with ration are being provided to the affected people through helicopter sorties.

Search to recover 12 missing people at Surgan Valley is also underway.

So far, 62 people have died while 60 injured have been admitted in different hospitals. People are also being rescued to safer places. Three helicopters have been engaged in relief activities.

Prime Minister AJK Raja Farooq Haider Khan has directed State Disaster Management Authority and other relevant departments to step up their efforts to shift them to safe areas and temporary shelters built for the weather affected people.

More From This Category
SC gives three months to govt for legislation on ...
06:20 PM | 15 Jan, 2020
'Railway passengers increase up to 10 million'
04:28 PM | 15 Jan, 2020
Malam Jabba Ski School grooming 70 juveniles for ...
04:20 PM | 15 Jan, 2020
Rescue, relief operations continue in snow-rain ...
12:48 PM | 15 Jan, 2020
Firing incident claims two lives in Faisalabad
12:02 PM | 15 Jan, 2020
PM Imran visits snow-hit areas in AJK today
10:58 AM | 15 Jan, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Netflix just renewed 'You' for season 3 and we can't keep calm
03:16 PM | 15 Jan, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr