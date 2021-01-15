Video of Pakistani women vaccinators wading through waist-deep snow goes viral

Women are no less than men in their commitment to their jobs and to the nation. A video is going viral in which women polio vaccinators are wading through waist-deep snow to reach children they need to administer the drops to.

Our frontline polio heroes are unstoppable❕ As extreme cold weather ❄️ blankets Azad Jammu & Kashmir, these brave women make their way through several feet of snow to deliver vaccines to children ???????????????? during the ongoing #endpolio campaign.#SalamPolioWorker pic.twitter.com/srwFotTM3S — Pak Fights Polio (@PakFightsPolio) January 14, 2021

A few days ago, the world saw the video of Irfan, a polio vaccinator in Swat wading through similar waist-deep snow. His efforts and commitment to the job was appreciated throughout the world and was termed a hero. The prime minister also hosted him and his colleagues at the Prime Minister House.

These people truly are unstoppable heroes, proving that even severe conditions and adverse situations cannot stop them from doing their jobs.

The prime minister, in a tweet appreciating Irfan, had said, “Irfan is one of 260,000 heroes who reach out to children with polio vaccines in extreme weather conditions. His viral video has left every individual with a sense of awe & pride. This dedication is what will enable us to achieve our goal of a polio free nation.”

Irfan is one of 260,000 heroes who reach out to children with polio vaccines in extreme weather conditions. His viral video has left every individual with a sense of awe & pride. This dedication is what will enable us to achieve our goal of a polio free nation #SalamPolioWorker pic.twitter.com/4wPBxIDUDz — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) January 31, 2019

The women workers’ video has only been around for 20 hours and it’s already clocked nearly 59,000 views on Twitter alone.