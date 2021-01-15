Video of Pakistani women vaccinators wading through waist-deep snow goes viral
05:02 PM | 15 Jan, 2021
Video of Pakistani women vaccinators wading through waist-deep snow goes viral
Women are no less than men in their commitment to their jobs and to the nation. A video is going viral in which women polio vaccinators are wading through waist-deep snow to reach children they need to administer the drops to.

A few days ago, the world saw the video of Irfan, a polio vaccinator in Swat wading through similar waist-deep snow.  His efforts and commitment to the job was appreciated throughout the world and was termed a hero. The prime minister also hosted him and his colleagues at the Prime Minister House.

These people truly are unstoppable heroes, proving that even severe conditions and adverse situations cannot stop them from doing their jobs.

The prime minister, in a tweet appreciating Irfan, had said, “Irfan is one of 260,000 heroes who reach out to children with polio vaccines in extreme weather conditions. His viral video has left every individual with a sense of awe & pride. This dedication is what will enable us to achieve our goal of a polio free nation.”

The women workers’ video has only been around for 20 hours and it’s already clocked nearly 59,000 views on Twitter alone.

