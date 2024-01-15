Mia Khalifa, Osman Khalid Butt and others support South Africa's case against Israel

South Africa has presented a comprehensive case against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague, alleging acts of genocide against the Palestinian people in Gaza. The formal complaint seeks urgent intervention from the UN's highest court, demanding a cessation of Israeli military operations.
This significant action has garnered support from prominent figures, including actors, influencers, and social media personalities, highlighting the gravity of the situation and the need for international engagement.
Pakistani actress Armeena Khan voiced her solidarity with Palestinians, sharing a poignant image on social media. Emphasizing the importance of remembrance and acknowledgement, she stated, "Whatever the outcome at the ICJ, we will tell the story of Palestine. We remember and support the brave Palestinian people. A special tribute to South Africa's courage."
Former adult film star turned activist Mia Khalifa also joined the chorus of concern, highlighting the overwhelming evidence presented by South Africa. "This genocide has been live streamed, tiktok’d, spelled out, and ADMITTED to from the highest levels of the occupying power. …the issue isn’t the evidence the issue is the corruption all the way up to the level of international law" she commented.
Pakistani actor Osman Khalid Butt commended South Africa's detailed arguments at the ICJ, applauding their meticulous research and unwavering commitment to justice. He further addressed claims of antisemitism associated with the hearing, emphasizing the need for factual discourse without resorting to manipulative tactics.
What meticulously researched arguments.
Ushna Shah also applauded the South African lawyer, Adila Hassim.
On the 11th and 12th of January, South Africa brought Israel to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague, accusing it of committing genocidal acts against Palestinians in Gaza. They argued Israel has failed to prevent genocide, inciting violence, and directly harming Palestinians through killings, forced displacement, and attacks on healthcare. They request the ICJ order Israel to halt military operations immediately.
Israel countered that its actions were self-defence against Hamas attacks and that any halt in operations would jeopardize Israeli citizens and security. They further deny any genocidal intent, calling the accusations baseless. The ICJ may take years to reach a final decision, but this case has ignited heated debate and calls for international intervention in the ongoing conflict.
