07:30 PM | 15 Jul, 2020
BISE Lahore makes key announcement about Matric results
LAHORE – The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) on Wednesday said that the Matric results will be announced as per the schedule, local media reported.

Chairman of BISE Lahore Professor Riaz Ahmed Hashmi, in a statement, said that the process to marking the answer sheets of over 240,000 candidates has been expedited.

He said that 23 centres have been set up in Lahore, Kasur, Sheikhupura and Nankana Sahib for marking of the answer sheets.

The standard operating procedures (SOPs), announced by the Punjab government related to coronavirus, has been maintained at all centres.

The statement further revealed that CCTV cameras have also been installed at the centres to ensure transparency in the marking process.

The official date to announce the result ot 10th class is 20th July 2020.

