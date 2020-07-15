Sarah Khan and Falak Shabir get engaged, see photos
Karachi: Renowned TV actor Sara Khan and singer Falak Shabbier are now officially engaged as both celebs shared a few photos on social media.
Announcing the big moment of her life, the Alvida actress shared a picture showing the engagement ring with a caption saying, “I said Yes”.
She also shared another picture showing Shabbier on his knees to propose the actor wearing a red colour suite.
On the other hand, the singer-songwriter, who is also referred as the "King of Soul Style”, also shared a picture of his engagement.
Another picture shows, Falak ki Dulhan written on Sara’s hand with mehndi.
Best wishes started pouring in as they announced their engagement on social media.
