'Javed Iqbal: The Untold Story of a Serial Killer' to screen at Berlin Film Festival

“Javed Iqbal: The Untold Story of a Serial Killer” — the film adds another jewel to its crown as Yasir Hussain's biopic on Pakistan's notorious serial killer is all set to screen at the Berlin Film Festival.

The Abu Aleeha directorial will be shown at the prestigious film festival and needless to say, the film has unlocked another milestone for Pakistani films.

Taking to Instagram, Ayesha Omar announced the good news on social media. She congratulated the cast and director and shared screenshots of the post where the Berlin Film Festival had made the announcement.

Earlier, the film received two awards at the UK Asian Film Festival. Hussain expressed gratitude and penned a heartwarming note on the special occasion.

Back In January, a day before its theatrical release, Javed Iqbal was stopped from screening by the Punjab government and the Central Board of Film Censors (CBFC).

For the unversed, the serial killer-rapist Javed Iqbal sexually abused and killed more than 100 children in Lahore, Pakistan between 1998 and 1999. He made a dramatic surrender ending the country’s biggest manhunt after Iqbal himself conveyed the details of his crimes.