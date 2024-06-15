SP City Islamabad injured in attack while protecting women from harassment

ISLAMABAD – Superintendent of Police (SP) City Islamabad suffered injuries and was taken to hospital after being attacked by some men who were reportedly harassing women.
Reports in local media suggest that a group of women were reportedly harassed at an eatery in capital, prompting citizens to call the police for assistance. When SP City Khan Zeb arrived and intervened to stop the harassment, the officer was attacked.
The injured police official was transported to the hospital for medical treatment.
Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad and Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) later visited the hospital to check on his condition.
Meanwhile, an investigation is underway into the incident and are searching for the suspects.
In a separate case, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) cybercrime circle arrested two individuals involved in online sexual harassment.
The suspects, identified as Adil Iftikhar and Ahsan Qayyum, had shared objectionable photos and videos of a woman victim. They were also blackmailing her, receiving a total of 68,000 rupees from her as hush money, according to an FIA spokesman.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on June 15, 2024 (Saturday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.6 for buying and 280.50 for selling.
Euro's buying rate stands at 296 and selling rate is 299 while British Pound rate is 349.7 for buying, and 353.25 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 74.80 and Saudi Riyal at 72.80.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.6
|280.5
|Euro
|EUR
|296
|299
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|349.7
|353.25
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|74.8
|75.6
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|72.8
|73.55
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182
|184
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.18
|749.18
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.43
|38.83
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.18
|40.58
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.66
|36.01
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.9
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|909.34
|909.34
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.3
|59.9
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.79
|172.79
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.97
|26.27
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.88
|731.88
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.42
|77.12
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|203.65
|205.65
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.4
|26.7
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|311.9
|314.4
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.58
|7.73
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.