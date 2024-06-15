Search

Pakistan

SP City Islamabad injured in attack while protecting women from harassment

15 Jun, 2024
SP City Islamabad injured in attack while protecting women from harassment
ISLAMABAD – Superintendent of Police (SP) City Islamabad suffered injuries and was taken to hospital after being attacked by some men who were reportedly harassing women.

Reports in local media suggest that a group of women were reportedly harassed at an eatery in capital, prompting citizens to call the police for assistance. When SP City Khan Zeb arrived and intervened to stop the harassment, the officer was attacked.

The injured police official was transported to the hospital for medical treatment.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad and Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) later visited the hospital to check on his condition.

Meanwhile, an investigation is underway into the incident and are searching for the suspects.

In a separate case, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) cybercrime circle arrested two individuals involved in online sexual harassment.

The suspects, identified as Adil Iftikhar and Ahsan Qayyum, had shared objectionable photos and videos of a woman victim. They were also blackmailing her, receiving a total of 68,000 rupees from her as hush money, according to an FIA spokesman.

Day of Arafat: Millions of pilgrims move to perform Rukn-e-Azm of Hajj 2024 today

