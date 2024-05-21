Islamabad Metro Bus Service open or closed today? Check latest update amid protests

RAWALPINDI - Authorities in country's twin cities temporarily halted metro bus service from Rawalpindi’s Saddar station to Faizabad in wake of potential unrest amid protests in red zone.

Commuters in twin cities are facing issues to travel as number of stations have been closed as precautionary measure. Metro Bus Service that links Rawalpindi and Islamabad announced a temporary halt in its operations today on Tuesday due to the ongoing Save Gaza Camp at D Chowk.

The service will now available for citizens from Sadar Rawalpindi and Faiz Ahmed Faiz station, excluding the usual route to the Secretariat.

This decision was made in response to the administration's request to support the peaceful demonstration in capital city.

The protest is being held by ex-JI Senator Mushtaq Ahmad where hundreds of people flocked to protest against Gaza violence.