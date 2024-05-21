Search

Pakistan

Islamabad Metro Bus Service open or closed today? Check latest update amid protests

Web Desk
11:32 AM | 21 May, 2024
Islamabad Metro Bus Service open or closed today? Check latest update amid protests
Source: File Photo

RAWALPINDI - Authorities in country's twin cities temporarily halted metro bus service from Rawalpindi’s Saddar station to Faizabad in wake of potential unrest amid protests in red zone.

Commuters in twin cities are facing issues to travel as number of stations have been closed as precautionary measure. Metro Bus Service that links Rawalpindi and Islamabad announced a temporary halt in its operations today on Tuesday due to the ongoing Save Gaza Camp at D Chowk.

The service will now available for citizens from Sadar Rawalpindi and Faiz Ahmed Faiz station, excluding the usual route to the Secretariat.

This decision was made in response to the administration's request to support the peaceful demonstration in capital city.

The protest is being held by ex-JI Senator Mushtaq Ahmad where hundreds of people flocked to protest against Gaza violence.

Gaza killings: Palestine Solidarity Day being observed in Pakistan

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Pakistan

11:32 AM | 21 May, 2024

Islamabad Metro Bus Service open or closed today? Check latest update ...

11:12 AM | 21 May, 2024

Pakistani PM Shehbaz Sharif to embark on UAE visit on May 23

10:42 AM | 21 May, 2024

Pakistan's FY25 defence budget to rise by 19pc to Rs 2.152 trillion: ...

09:12 AM | 21 May, 2024

New College Timings announced in Punjab amid heatwave alert

08:49 AM | 21 May, 2024

Opposition, media bodies to stage protests as Punjab approves ...

11:59 PM | 20 May, 2024

People involved in Bishkek mob violence will be punished, Kyrgyz FM ...

Pakistan

11:59 PM | 19 May, 2024

Fire at Lahore's Sabzazar grid station leaves most parts of city in ...

10:51 PM | 19 May, 2024

Pakistani politician faces trial in UK over alleged child sex offences

03:04 PM | 18 May, 2024

Salaries of federal employees likely to go by 15% in Budget 2024-25

02:37 PM | 20 May, 2024

FBR deputy commissioner robbed on Peshawar Ring Road

09:45 PM | 19 May, 2024

PM Shehbaz 'waiting with great anxiety for good news' from Iran after ...

08:55 PM | 18 May, 2024

Sindh Police’s Special Security Unit (SSU) announces new jobs

Advertisement

Latest

12:29 PM | 21 May, 2024

Myco secures 2-year deal for 6 ICC tournaments in Pakistan, teams up with Willow TV in North America

Gold & Silver

01:42 PM | 20 May, 2024

Gold price moves up by Rs2,300 per tola in Pakistan

Forex

Today Open Market Currency Rates in Pakistan - Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal - 21 May 2024

Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 21, 2024 (Tuesday) in open market.

USD to PKR rate today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.7 for buying and 280.35 for selling.

Euro moved up to 298 for buying and 301 for selling while British Pound rate is 350.5 for buying, and 354 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.25 and Saudi Riyal came down to 73.50.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 21 May 2024

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.4 280.35
Euro EUR 298 301
UK Pound Sterling GBP 350.5 354
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.25 76
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.5 74.25
Australian Dollar AUD 183 184.80
Bahrain Dinar BHD 739 747.8
Canadian Dollar CAD 203 205
China Yuan CNY 38.51 38.89
Danish Krone DKK 40.53 40.65
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.65 36.31
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.44
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 913.28 922.28
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.69 59.29
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.45 171.45
Norwegian Krone NOK 25.67 25.97
Omani Riyal OMR 730.59 738.59
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.41 77.11
Singapore Dollar SGD 203 205
Swedish Korona SEK 25.67 25.97
Swiss Franc CHF 309.01 311.51
Thai Baht THB 7.57 7.72

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: