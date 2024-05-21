Video of woman's bold dance in Metro bus goes viral; netizens react

Delhi Metro is a rapid transit system, as millions of passengers use it for daily commute, but the bus system made headlines as women filmed a bizarre dance video in moving bus, drawing ire of passengers.

The clips showing woman shaking legs provocatively inside Delhi Metro trains went viral on social media. An Instagram user that goes by name of @manishadancer, can be seen twerking, belly dancing, and performing sensual moves in front of other passengers.

The viral dance clip drawn criticism, with many calling the behavior inappropriate for public transport and urging authorities to take action.

As Delhi Metro officials are yet to comment on the matter, netizens on Instagrams shared different reactions.