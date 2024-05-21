Myco secures 2-year deal for 6 ICC tournaments in Pakistan, teams up with Willow TV in North America

Search

Web Desk
12:29 PM | 21 May, 2024
 Delivering on its commitment to provide high-quality live streaming of premier sports tournaments to its users with a watch & earn model, myco, the leading web3 video streaming platform has secured the digital streaming rights for 6 prestigious ICC tournaments for 2 years.

This includes the T20 World Cup 2024 set to take place in the Caribbean and the USA in June 2024, and the ODI Champions Trophy, scheduled for early 2025 in Pakistan along with Women’s T20 & ODI Worldcup for Pakistan region. In addition to its strategic partnership with leading Sports channel in US "Willow TV” which will be available on myco on a subscription model for its North American users. 

 This latest development follows myco's successful acquisition of the live streaming rights for the recently concluded Pakistan Super League 9, with Season 10 already scheduled for next year. The platform's journey in Pakistan began with the resounding success of the ICC World Cup 2023, which not only laid the foundation for further acquisitions but also showcased the immense potential of its unique watch & earn model. Important to note that myco has streamed various International sports tournaments in MENA like World Padel tennis league, SilverStone Racing Festivals to various Cricket leagues and squash & E-Sports tournaments.   

 Somair Rizvi, Co-founder & CEO at myco, expressed excitement about securing the rights for ICC tournaments, stating, "We are thrilled to bring the excitement of the ICC World Cup to cricket fans across Pakistan & North America through our partnership with Willow TV for the next two years. This partnership reaffirms our commitment to providing access to thrilling sporting events while empowering viewers to earn through our innovative watch & earn model."

 With over 10 million registered users and a diverse content library featuring 200+ live sports events, 1000+ watch hours, and 50+ original productions, myco stands as a premier destination for sports enthusiasts. The platform's extensive partnerships with over 2000 creators and influencers, along with a wealth of user-generated content, further solidify its position as a leader in the digital streaming landscape.

