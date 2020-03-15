Lahore Airport sprayed disinfectant to curb COVID-19
Associated Press of Pakistan
08:47 PM | 15 Mar, 2020
Lahore Airport sprayed disinfectant to curb COVID-19
LAHORE – The Allama Iqbal International Airport was sprayed disinfectant on Sunday to keep travelers and staff safe from the novel coronavirus, COVID-19.

According to National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) spokesperson, the spray was sprinkled to prevent infection at all the Lahore airport offices, briefing and immigration area and lounge.

Best arrangements are being made by the Pakistani government to control the spread of coronavirus, known as COVID-19.

The public should also take necessary preventive measures and precautions to protect themselves from the virus, he added.

