Lahore Airport sprayed disinfectant to curb COVID-19

LAHORE – The Allama Iqbal International Airport was sprayed disinfectant on Sunday to keep travelers and staff safe from the novel coronavirus, COVID-19.

According to National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) spokesperson, the spray was sprinkled to prevent infection at all the Lahore airport offices, briefing and immigration area and lounge.

Best arrangements are being made by the Pakistani government to control the spread of coronavirus, known as COVID-19.

#Pakistan’s newly formed ‘National COVID-19 Command & Control Centre’ is conducting disinfection operation at Lahore airport. Officials say they’r using ecologically safe & biodegradable ‘VIROX TECHNOLOGY that clears all kinds of microbes in 3- 5 minutes.” #coronavirus pic.twitter.com/WZb13fN9ZT — Ayaz Gul (@AyazGul64) March 15, 2020

The public should also take necessary preventive measures and precautions to protect themselves from the virus, he added.