Pakistan President on first visit to China amid coronavirus outbreak
ISLAMABAD – President Dr. Arif Alvi will leave for China on two-day official visit from tomorrow (Monday) on the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping.
Dr Alvi will meet with the Chinese president and other leaders of that country. A number of MoUs are expected to be signed.
This will be Dr Arif Alvi's first visit to China, which is singularly aimed at conveying strong support and solidarity of Pakistan towards the government and the people of China while Beijing was resolutely engaged in efforts to contain and deal with the spread of COVID-19.
So far, more than 6,450 people globally have died from COVID-19, as the illness is officially known, while more than 167,500 infections have been confirmed in dozens of countries, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).
