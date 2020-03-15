Pakistan President on first visit to China amid coronavirus outbreak
Web Desk
10:44 PM | 15 Mar, 2020
Pakistan President on first visit to China amid coronavirus outbreak
Share

ISLAMABAD – President Dr. Arif Alvi will leave for China on two-day official visit from tomorrow (Monday) on the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Dr Alvi will meet with the Chinese president and other leaders of that country. A number of MoUs are expected to be signed.

This will be Dr Arif Alvi's first visit to China, which is singularly aimed at conveying strong support and solidarity of Pakistan towards the government and the people of China while Beijing was resolutely engaged in efforts to contain and deal with the spread of COVID-19.

So far, more than 6,450 people globally have died from COVID-19, as the illness is officially known, while more than 167,500 infections have been confirmed in dozens of countries, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

COVID-19: Pakistan imposes section-144 as ... 07:57 PM | 15 Mar, 2020

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani government on Sunday announced that section 144 has been imposed in the country as five ...

