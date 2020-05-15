COVID-19: PM Imran emphasizes on friendly awareness campaign
ISLAMABAD –Prime Minister Imran Khan has stresses on a friendly awareness campaign about coronavirus pandemic in a bid to create awareness among the masses.
While chairing a meeting over the COVID-19 situation in Islamabad, the premier said that there is a need of creating awareness among people instead of forcing them to adopt precautionary measures.
Imran Khan also advised media to pursue the people in a more effective way about adopting precautionary measures and implementing the guidelines regarding containing the virus.
He said imposing lockdown is not a solution to the coronavirus and the government is taking its decisions according to the ground realities and condition of the people.
However, due to the unprecedented situation, the government is also maintaining balance between hunger and the lockdown.
The meeting also reviewed various steps about the health facilities and increase in capacity of hospitals.
The meeting deliberated upon various matters regarding future number of COVID -19 cases and availability of beds in hospitals.
