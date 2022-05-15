Finance Minister rules out increase in petrol prices today

ISLAMABAD – Finance Minister Miftah Ismail has announced that the coalition government has no plans to increase the petrol prices as of now.

Addressing a presser in the country’s federal capital Islamabad, the PML-N leader said the petrol prices, which were expected to be increased today, would remain unchanged as he also requested masses not to queue outside fuel stations.

The finance czar said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has rejected the proposal to hike petroleum prices today, adding that the incumbent government could not put further burden on the masses.

Taking a jibe at Shaukat Tarin, Miftah mentioned that the former Finance Minister promised the International Monetary Fund (IMF) that the government would not give any subsidy.

Later, the PML-N leader took to Twitter where he wrote that the prices of petroleum products will not be increased as of now, adding that the government may have to ‘revisit the decision soon’ in wake of changing circumstances and international oil prices.

Let me amplify what I just said in my presser. The government will not raise POL prices today. But due to changing circumstances and international oil prices, we may have to revisit our decision soon. — Miftah Ismail (@MiftahIsmail) May 15, 2022

Earlier, it was reported that the newly installed government will end fuel subsidies ahead of talks with International Monetary Fund (IMF) from May 18.