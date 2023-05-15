Search

Pakistan

Firdous Shamim Naqvi arrested amid crackdown against PTI leaders after clashes

Web Desk 10:08 AM | 15 May, 2023
Firdous Shamim Naqvi arrested amid crackdown against PTI leaders after clashes
Source: File Photo

KARACHI – PTI leader and former opposition leader in the Sindh Assembly Firdous Shamim Naqvi becomes the latest leader of the former ruling party who was detained as ongoing crackdown intensified after May 9 clashes.

Following the arrest of the PTI chairman in a graft case, violent clashes have broken out in the South Asian nation between security forces and supporters of Imran Khan in which several people were killed while civil and military installations were attacked by mobs.

At the directives of the country’s top civil leadership, police intensified the crackdown against PTI leaders and Firdous Naqvi was the latest who get behind bars. Several other leaders of the PTI Karachi chapter including Ali Zaidi were already in police custody.

Last week, several audio leaks surfaced on social media, which exposed that the leadership of the former ruling party was involved in the attack. PTI leaders urged activists to gather at Radio Pakistan and other landmarks which saw arson and huge damage.

Over the weekend, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif directed authorities to identify and arrest all those involved in the rioting in 72 hours. The premier said the cases would be tried by anti-terrorism courts, and people who attacked Jinnah House and other installations will be brought to justice.

All people involved in May 9 vandalism will be brought to justice, says Gen Asim

Meanwhile, Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir said all the planners, abetters, instigators, and executors of vandalism on May 9 will be brought to justice and cleared that armed forces will not tolerate any further attempt of violating the sanctity and security of its installations or vandalism.

