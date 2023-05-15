Search

Imran Khan says sedition charges to be used to keep him in jail for 10 years under ‘London plan’

Web Desk 10:34 AM | 15 May, 2023
LAHORE – Former prime minister and PTI chief Imran Khan comes down hard on the ruling alliance and military establishment, saying incumbent authorities planned to keep me in jail for the next 10 years under sedition charges.

Khan, who was released on orders of the Supreme Court, shared a series of tweets, claiming that a ‘London plan’ has been uncovered to jail him for 10 years under sedition law. Known for his populist politics and fiery speeches, PTI chairman said government also eyed humiliating me by imprisoning my wife Bushra Bibi.

Khan made these remarks as the country’s top civil and military leadership vowed to bring to justice all the planners, abettors, instigators and executors of vandalism that occurred after the arrest of Imran Khan.

In another tweet, the populist leader said “My message to the people of Pakistan; I will fight for Haqeeqi Azaadi till the last drop of my blood because for me death is preferable than to be enslaved by these assortment of crooks”.

“I urge all my people to remember that we have pledged LA Illah ha illalah, that we bow to no one except the One (Allah). If we bow to the idol of fear there will only be humiliation and dismemberment for our future generations. Countries where there is injustice and law of jungle prevails, don't survive for long,” he further added.

PTI Chairman, who returned to Lahore after the arrest saga, is likely to appear before the Lahore High Court in connection with cases registered against him for riots and vandalism at civil and military installations.

Last week, Islamabad High Court granted bail to cricketer-turned-politician, restricting the authorities from detaining him in all the cases registered beyond May 9.

PTI chief, who has been on bail in more than 100 cases including terrorism, blasphemy and sedition, slammed the government for slapping a ban on the internet and social sites, saying first deliberate terror is unleashed not just on PTI workers but on common citizens as well. Second, the media is totally controlled and muzzled, he added.

How Imran Khan's arrest was received by the world

