Search

Lifestyle

Neelam Muneer stuns fans in form-fitting parrot green dress

Web Desk 07:21 PM | 15 May, 2023
Neelam Muneer stuns fans in form-fitting parrot green dress
Source: Instagram

Neelam Muneer, the renowned actress of Lollywood, has solidified her position as one of the most sought-after talents in the entertainment industry. With her star power, illustrious career and undeniable charisma, she has captivated the hearts of many.

The 29-year-old is the epitome of grace and has mastered the art of leaving the fans awestruck with her drop-dead gorgeous looks and stunning wardrobe choices.

In the latest photos she shared online, she effortlessly showcased her unique and daring style. In these pictures, all eyes were drawn to her as she confidently flaunted a form-fitting parrot green dress that emanated an irresistible unconventional charm.

The vibrant hue of the dress perfectly complemented her radiant personality, accentuating her natural beauty and vibrant energy. The form-fitting silhouette emphasized her enviable curves, highlighting her graceful figure with every contour. 

"The future belongs to those who believe In the beauty of their dreams ????" captioned the Dil Mom Ka Diya Diva star.

Within a matter of hours, the post amassed thousands of likes, with fans showering her with admiration for her captivating beauty and timeless elegance.

On the work front, Muneer was recently seen in Bikhray Moti, Qayamat, Mohabbat Daagh Ki Surat and Pyar Deewangi Hai.

Imran Abbas, Neelam Muneer starrer 'Ehraam-e-Janoon' trailer out now

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Lifestyle

Mehwish Hayat leaves fans smitten with latest Instagram post

11:56 AM | 15 May, 2023

Sarah Khan stuns in latest Instagram post

11:31 PM | 8 May, 2023

Yasir Hussain and Iqra Aziz’s new loved-up pictures leave fans awestruck

01:05 PM | 8 May, 2023

Imran Abbas, Neelam Muneer starrer 'Ehraam-e-Janoon' trailer out now

09:30 PM | 6 May, 2023

Sajal Aly's latest Instagram photo draws praise from fans

12:22 AM | 6 May, 2023

Saba Qamar and Haroon Shahid tease fans with upcoming project

07:00 PM | 3 May, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Neelam Muneer stuns fans in form-fitting parrot green dress

07:21 PM | 15 May, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 15th May 2023

09:03 AM | 15 May, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on May 15, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on May 15, 2023 (Monday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 291.9 295.15
Euro EUR 318 321
UK Pound Sterling GBP 364 367
U.A.E Dirham AED 80 80.9
Saudi Riyal SAR 78 78.8
Australian Dollar AUD 192.5 194.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 769.97 777.98
Canadian Dollar CAD 214 216.2
China Yuan CNY 41.76 42.15
Danish Krone DKK 42.63 43.03
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.97 37.38
Indian Rupee INR 3.53 3.88
Japanese Yen JPY 2.2 2.25
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 944.81 953.81
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 64.94 65.54
New Zealand Dollar NZD 183.93 185.91
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.55 27.85
Omani Riyal OMR 752.33 760.33
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 79.54 80.25
Singapore Dollar SGD 215 217
Swedish Korona SEK 28.29 28.59
Swiss Franc CHF 324.91 327.41
Thai Bhat THB 8.6 8.75

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – May 15, 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 234,900 on Monday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs201,390.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 234,900 PKR 2,650
Karachi PKR 234,900 PKR 2,650
Islamabad PKR 234,900 PKR 2,650
Peshawar PKR 234,900 PKR 2,650
Quetta PKR 234,900 PKR 2,650
Sialkot PKR 234,900 PKR 2,650
Attock PKR 234,900 PKR 2,650
Gujranwala PKR 234,900 PKR 2,650
Jehlum PKR 234,900 PKR 2,650
Multan PKR 234,900 PKR 2,650
Bahawalpur PKR 234,900 PKR 2,650
Gujrat PKR 234,900 PKR 2,650
Nawabshah PKR 234,900 PKR 2,650
Chakwal PKR 234,900 PKR 2,650
Hyderabad PKR 234,900 PKR 2,650
Nowshehra PKR 234,900 PKR 2,650
Sargodha PKR 234,900 PKR 2,650
Faisalabad PKR 234,900 PKR 2,650
Mirpur PKR 234,900 PKR 2,650

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Saim Ayub

Profile: Donald Trump

Profile: Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial

Enaam Ahmed: the most successful Asian racing driver ever in the history of Formula motorsport

Justice Musarrat Hilali: Peshawar High Court gets its first-ever female chief Justice

Profile: Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki

Profile: Muhammad Qavi Khan

Who is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, new ‘singing sensation’ in Pakistan?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: