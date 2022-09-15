Youngest Pakistani Youtuber receives Diamond Play button

A 10-year-old YouTuber from Pakistan has become the first Pakistani to amass 10 million subscribers on YouTube.

Not only that, but Musa Tanveer also become the first and youngest Pakistani to receive a diamond play button from YouTube.

Tanveer has been using the YouTube platform for over three years and gained an astounding 2.7 billion views altogether. Tanveer primarily creates Youtube videos but also runs Shorts and Live sessions on YouTube. Tanveer started off by producing skits, YouTube shorts, and different series containing 3-4 episodes directed for children.

Followed by millions of people, the young social media entertainer raises awareness despite being banned from various platforms due to his young age.

Tanveer took to Instagram to celebrate his success.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Musa Tanveer (@musaatanveer)

Tanveer hails from Lahore but shifted to Dubai, and produces much of his content there. Tanveer's TikTok account was deactivated and he was forced to switch to YouTube.