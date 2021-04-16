COVID-19 claims 110 more lives in Pakistan

Another 110 people died of coronavirus infection during the past 24 hours, Pakistani authorities said on Friday, taking the total nationwide death tally to 15,872.

The death toll from pandemic infection has now reached 15,982 and positivity ratio during last 24 hours remained 8.31 percent after conducting 64, 481 tests.

As per the official data by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 64,481 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours from which 5,364 tests returned positive.

Amid a third wave of the pandemic, the country has reported 739,818 COVID-19 cases so far since the beginning of the pandemic last year.

The number of active cases stands at 77,294 with the nationwide recoveries rising to 646,652.

Sindh currently leads the provinces and federating units with 270,310 cases, Punjab is second with 258,441 cases, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has reported 102,290 cases, Islamabad 68,066 cases, Balochistan 20,580 cases, Azad Jammu and Kashmir 14,978 cases, and Gilgit Baltistan 5,153 cases.