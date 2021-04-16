Falak Shabbir updates fans on Sarah Khan's health
01:27 PM | 16 Apr, 2021
Sarah Khan, who was earlier hospitalised due to ill health, is now feeling better. The news was shared by her husband Falak Shabbir through his Instagram stories.

Turning to his Instagram handle, the 35-year-old singer posted a picture of the Sabaat star where he told the fans that she is feeling better now.

"She is feeling better now Thank you for all the prayers " Falak wrote.

Previously, the unfortunate news spread like wildfire on the Internet as fans and fellow co-stars got worried about her health.

The Raqs-e-Bismil actor's manager revealed to a news outlet that she is suffering from typhoid — a bacterial infection that can lead to a high fever, diarrhoea, and vomiting.

Moreover, the couple went to Istanbul for their honeymoon. The couple got stuck in Turkey as the European country imposed a curfew due to a spike in Covid-19 cases.

On the work front, the 28-year-old star can be currently seen in Raqs e Bismil opposite Imran Ashraf.

Pakistani actress Shehzeen Rahat ties the knot
03:26 PM | 16 Apr, 2021

