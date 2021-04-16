Sajal Aly shares her all-time favourite click with Ahad Raza Mir
Web Desk
06:58 PM | 16 Apr, 2021
Sajal Aly shares her all-time favourite click with Ahad Raza Mir
Sajal Aly and Ahad Raza Mir have won the hearts of their massive fan following as their latest click leave the Internet into a frenzy.

Turning to her Instagram handle, the Yeh Dil Mera star shared her all-time favourite photo with hubby Ahad Raza Mir and the picture is all sorts of couple goals.

The adorable couple can be seen walking the ramp for one of the fashion shows. Dressed to the nines, the celebrity couple looked every inch royal in their ethnic bridal avatars.

“My all-time fav picture” she wrote, followed by a heart emoji.

Fans and fellow stars can’t stop gushing over the sizzling chemistry of the duo. 

On the work front, the couple is all set to appear in Dhoop Ki Deewar which is set against the backdrop of Kashmir and Pulwama attacks.

Written by drama writer Umera Ahmed and directed by Haseeb Hassan, the web series has high expectations.

