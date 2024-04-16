Petrol supply suspended in Rawalpindi, Islamabad and parts of Pakistan

Oil Tankers Owners Association has stopped supplying petrol and diesel in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Gilgit-Baltistan, Azad Kashmir, a day after intimidation due to unfair measurements by the incumbent authorities.
Oil Tankers Owners Association warned to stop supplying of petrol and diesel from Tuesday due to demands. The body is demanding that tankers be filled under a metered system and will continue the suspension until their demands are addressed.
The association claims that the Islamabad administration and Pakistan State Oil (PSO) officials have breached the February 20 agreement and have not responded to notices.
In late night announcement on Monday, the government jacked up price of petrol by Rs4.53, taking the rate to Rs293.94 per litre.
Meanwhile, price of diesel has been increased by Rs8.14 per litre, with new rate climbing to Rs290.38. The new prices take effect from April 16, 2024.
Pakistani currency gains momentum against all currencies on April 16, 2024 Tuesday. US dollar was being quoted at 277.9 for buying and 280.85 for selling.
Euro was quoted at 295 for buying and 298 for selling while British Pound stands at 345 for buying, and 349 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.4 and Saudi Riyal's new rates was at 73.30.
Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 15 April 2024
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.9
|280.85
|Euro
|EUR
|295
|298
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|345
|349
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.45
|76.2
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.3
|74.05
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.7
|184.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.38
|747.38
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.45
|38.85
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.45
|40.85
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.57
|35.92
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.91
|912.91
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.92
|59.52
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|167.63
|169.63
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.38
|25.68
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.1
|730.1
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.35
|77.05
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.72
|26.02
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|307.11
|309.61
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.61
|7.76
