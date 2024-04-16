Search

Business

Petrol supply suspended in Rawalpindi, Islamabad and parts of Pakistan

Web Desk
12:40 PM | 16 Apr, 2024
Petrol supply suspended in Rawalpindi, Islamabad and parts of Pakistan
Source: File Photo

Oil Tankers Owners Association has stopped supplying petrol and diesel in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Gilgit-Baltistan, Azad Kashmir, a day after intimidation due to unfair measurements by the incumbent authorities.

Oil Tankers Owners Association warned to stop supplying of petrol and diesel from Tuesday due to demands. The body is demanding that tankers be filled under a metered system and will continue the suspension until their demands are addressed.

The association claims that the Islamabad administration and Pakistan State Oil (PSO) officials have breached the February 20 agreement and have not responded to notices.

Petrol Price in Pakistan

In late night announcement on Monday, the government jacked up price of petrol by Rs4.53, taking the rate to Rs293.94 per litre. 

Meanwhile, price of diesel has been increased by Rs8.14 per litre, with new rate climbing to Rs290.38. The new prices take effect from April 16, 2024.

Petrol price increased by Rs4.53, diesel Rs8.14 per litre in Pakistan

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Forex

PKR rate against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal - Check 16 April forex rates

Pakistani currency gains momentum against all currencies on April 16, 2024 Tuesday. US dollar was being quoted at 277.9 for buying and 280.85 for selling.

Euro was quoted at 295 for buying and 298 for selling while British Pound stands at 345 for buying, and 349 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.4 and Saudi Riyal's new rates was at 73.30. 

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 15 April 2024

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.9 280.85
Euro EUR 295 298
UK Pound Sterling GBP 345 349
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.45 76.2
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.3 74.05
Australian Dollar AUD 182.7 184.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 739.38 747.38
Canadian Dollar CAD 204 206.2
China Yuan CNY 38.45 38.85
Danish Krone DKK 40.45 40.85
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.57 35.92
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.44
Japanese Yen JPY 1.86 1.94
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.91 912.91
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.92 59.52
New Zealand Dollar NZD 167.63 169.63
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.38 25.68
Omani Riyal OMR 722.1 730.1
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.35 77.05
Singapore Dollar SGD 206 208
Swedish Korona SEK 25.72 26.02
Swiss Franc CHF 307.11 309.61
Thai Bhat THB 7.61 7.76

