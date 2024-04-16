Petrol supply suspended in Rawalpindi, Islamabad and parts of Pakistan

Oil Tankers Owners Association has stopped supplying petrol and diesel in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Gilgit-Baltistan, Azad Kashmir, a day after intimidation due to unfair measurements by the incumbent authorities.

Oil Tankers Owners Association warned to stop supplying of petrol and diesel from Tuesday due to demands. The body is demanding that tankers be filled under a metered system and will continue the suspension until their demands are addressed.

The association claims that the Islamabad administration and Pakistan State Oil (PSO) officials have breached the February 20 agreement and have not responded to notices.

Petrol Price in Pakistan

In late night announcement on Monday, the government jacked up price of petrol by Rs4.53, taking the rate to Rs293.94 per litre.

Meanwhile, price of diesel has been increased by Rs8.14 per litre, with new rate climbing to Rs290.38. The new prices take effect from April 16, 2024.