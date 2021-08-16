PM Imran launches single national curriculum 'to end class divisions in education sector'

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday launched a uniform curriculum to end the class-based system in the education sector of Pakistan.

Speaking as the chief guest at the inauguration ceremony in the country’s federal capital, the premier said that the single curriculum program is to improve the education standard besides ending class divisions in the country. Khan also paid tribute to Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood and his team for the initiative.

“Work on the biography of the Prophet PBUH in the syllabus will be completed soon adding that minorities should also be taught their own religions as all religions teach humanity”, PM added.

A statement issued by the media wing of the Prime Minister’s Office said in line with the government’s vision of providing equal development opportunities to every citizen, a uniform curriculum would be an important milestone in bridging class gaps.

“Respect for social values, cultural and religious diversity, aspects of practical life and vocational education and skills are also important aspects of the curriculum”, it stated.

The introduction of the Single National Curriculum is in line with the Prime Minister's vision to end educational disparity in the country.

The uniform curriculum has been developed in consultation and collaboration with education departments of all federating units of the country. The Single National Curriculum is being developed and released in three phases.

Sindh rejects the implementation of single national curriculum

The Sindh government has shown its reservations on the Single National Curriculum and rejected to implement the uniform curriculum being introduced by the federal government.

Education and curriculum are provincial matters, said Sindh Education Minister Sardar Shah adding that the provincial government was not in a position to implement the uniform curriculum without any amendment.

The federal government could not impose its decision on the Sindh government as the provinces have powers whether to accept the uniform curriculum or not under the 18th amendment, he further added.

Earlier, Shafqat Mehmood mentioned that all private and public schools will be bound to teach the core subjects which are part of the single national curriculum. However, he added that private schools have not been barred from teaching additional subjects.

Mehmood also warned on the violation saying “Action will also be taken against those schools not implementing national curriculum”.

Multiple comparative studies were conducted to align a single national curriculum draft with international standards.

These standards were taken from curricula followed in Singapore, United Kingdom, Malaysia and Indonesia, and findings incorporated in the single national curriculum draft.